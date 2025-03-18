Nagpur: Tension escalated in central Nagpur on Monday as stones were thrown at police following rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during a right-wing group's protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The violence left at least four people injured, according to PTI.

The unrest escalated in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Violence reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon. The trouble began after Bajrang Dal members staged a demonstration near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal.

According to police, rumours circulated that the Quran had been burnt during the protest. Videos of the agitation quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage among the Muslim community. A complaint was later filed at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening, alleging the burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, large crowds gathered in several parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park. Sensing the potential for escalation, police increased patrolling and deployed additional security forces.

An official said stones were pelted at police personnel in Chitnis Park and Mahal, forcing them to fire tear gas shells. “There are reports of violence in other areas as well,” the official added. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal leaders denied the allegations, stating they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

Security was heightened in sensitive areas, with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) deployed. Additional police personnel from various stations were also called in to manage the situation.

Amid the escalating violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged people to maintain peace and refrain from believing in rumours. “Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and a tense atmosphere in the Mahal area,” he stated.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured citizens that he was in constant contact with the police. “Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other’s joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur’s tradition. Do not believe any rumours,” he emphasised.

The Congress party described the clashes as “deeply disturbing” and criticised the ruling regime at both the Centre and the state. Pawan Khera, Congress’ media and publicity department head, said, “Mahal is the Chief Minister’s own area. In its 300 years of dynamic existence, Nagpur has never experienced riots.”

He alleged that recent attempts had been made to exploit history to create divisions and unrest. “These clashes expose the real face of the ideology of the ruling regime—both at the Centre and in the state,” Khera added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for calm, urging people to maintain peace and avoid being misled. “Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads,” he said in a video message.

Gadkari called for cooperation with the administration to uphold law and order. “The government will take action against those indulging in unlawful activities,” he added, while assuring that Chief Minister Fadnavis was closely monitoring the situation.