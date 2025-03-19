Maharashtra: Amid demands for the dismantling of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khultabad, located in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the district administration announced on Wednesday that the site would be designated as a “no drone” area.

Additionally, a state reserve police force company and 50 other personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order, reported PTI. Police are also tracking 'objectionable' social media posts about the matter and deleting them. Over 500 such online posts have been deleted so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hashtag (#) Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them. But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts,” Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI.

Tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Photo: PTI

Protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb took place statewide, especially in Khultabad, located roughly 25 km from the district headquarters. Many politicians have joined in this demand, leading to a violent incident in Nagpur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Society of Indian-protected site on Tuesday, told media, “No one should believe in rumours and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter.”