New Delhi: A large amount of unaccounted cash was found at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Verma during a fire, NDTV reported on Friday. Following the incident, the Supreme Court collegium is considering transferring him to Allahabad High Court.

The incident happened last week after a fire broke out during the holi celebrations at his official bungalow. Verma's family immediately informed the fire brigade, who discovered the money while assessing the damage. The matter was reported to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon being informed of the incident, Supreme Court Chief Justice took the matter seriously and the collegium unanimously agreed to transfer him, according to NDTV.

Some members of the collegium wanted strict action against the judge and were considering asking him to resign, according to media reports. They felt that the incident tarnished the image of the judiciary and are seeking to initiate an internal inquiry against him.