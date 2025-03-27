Jammu: Two terrorists were killed and five security personnel injured in a remote forested area in the Kathua district. The security forces had intensified their operation to neutralise an infiltrating group of about five militants, officials said on Thursday.

The encounter triggered intense firing and explosions, reported PTI. The gunfight, centred near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, involved a group of approximately five terrorists.

Special Police Officer Bharat Chalotra sustained facial injuries in the operation. He was treated at a Kathua hospital before being transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, where his condition was stable.

The officials said that two terrorists were killed in the onslaught led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army, the BSF and the CRPF.

Adding to the tension, three security personnel, including a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), were reportedly trapped near the gunfight's location, adjacent to a rivulet concealed by dense foliage. A clear picture would emerge only after the ongoing encounter ended, police said.

Despite a massive search operation, the terrorists managed to escape the initial cordon, the officials said, adding it is assumed that the same could have been possibly spotted near Jakhole, approximately 30 kilometers from the initial encounter site.

The terrorists were moving through the forest area when a police party headed by an SDPO moved in after getting specific information, the officials said, adding they came under heavy firing, resulting in the gunfight. Reinforcements from the police, army, and CRPF were immediately deployed to the area, reported PTI.