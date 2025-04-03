New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Thailand on Thursday to participate in the sixth BIMSTEC summit, following which he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit since the island nation elected its new president.

In his departure statement, Modi emphasised the importance of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as a crucial platform facilitating regional development, connectivity, and economic growth in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.

He pointed out that India's North Eastern region plays a pivotal role in BIMSTEC due to its strategic geographical location. “I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind,” he said.

During his stay in Thailand, Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other Thai leaders, aiming to enhance their long-standing ties, which are deeply rooted in shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual heritage, reported PTI. After concluding his engagements in Thailand, Modi will proceed to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit on April 4.

“This follows the highly successful visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” Modi stated. Expressing optimism, he noted that these visits would build upon past collaborations and further strengthen bilateral ties, benefiting both nations and the broader region.