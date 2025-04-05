New Delhi: A group of armed individuals on motorcycles opened fire outside a property dealer’s office in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Saturday and torched his car, reported PTI. Police suspect the act was an attempt to intimidate the property dealer, Sanjay Tosh, over a financial dispute involving Rs 30 lakh.

According to the police, Tosh was not at his office in the Trilokpuri locality when the incident occurred. Six empty bullet shells and a note containing a direct warning to Tosh were recovered from the scene.

The note read: "Sanjay Tosh, either return my Rs 30 lakh or shut down the gambling business. Give me the money I won, or stop the gambling business at your house.'' It also reportedly carried a photograph of the property dealer, said a police source.

''A PCR call was received at 3.45 pm regarding a car being set on fire. A team reached the spot and found that a white car was set on fire and its glasses were broken. We also recovered six empty shells from the spot,'' said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the locality to identify the suspects and determine the sequence of events. A formal case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend those involved.