Mumbai terror attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana is expected to be extradited to India from the US “shortly”, reported PTI.

According to a PTI report, Rana will not be brought to India on Wednesday and the extradition process is in progress. Indian government sources in India told the agency that a multi-agency team from India has gone to the US and all paperwork and legalities are being completed with US authorities.

The development comes just days after Rana’s last-resort attempt to evade extradition to India failed after the US Supreme Court justices denied his application.

In his petition, Rana argued that his extradition to India violates US law and the UN Convention Against Torture "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, the petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture." As a Muslim of Pakistani origin involved in the Mumbai attacks, Rana faces acute risk of torture, the application said.

The application said that Rana’s “severe medical conditions” makes extradition to India a “de-facto” death sentence in his case. It cited medical records from July 2024 that confirm Rana has multiple “acute and life-threatening diagnoses”, including multiple documented heart attacks, Parkinson’s disease with cognitive decline, a mass suggestive of bladder cancer, stage 3 chronic kidney disease, and a history of chronic asthma, and multiple COVID-19 infections.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attack. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, lost their lives in the attacks in multiple vital locations of Mumbai.