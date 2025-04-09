Ahmedabad: Calling the Waqf (Amendment) Act “anti-Constitution” and an attack on the freedom of religion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

Citing an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS have set their sights now on the rights of other minority groups in the country.

Addressing the AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river, Gandhi alleged that the RSS' ideology is against the Constitution and "they want to control all institutions in the country".

Gandhi also said that an “economic storm” is approaching and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs.

“Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump? This time he ordered Modi ji that ‘we will not hug but will impose new tariffs’. PM Modi did not say a word. To divert attention from this, they ran a drama in Parliament for two days,” he said, adding, “Where is the PM hiding?”

Referring to PM Modi's recent meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, Gandhi said the Bangladeshi leader "gives adverse remarks and he is sitting with him".

“Where is the 56-inch chest?” Gandhi asked in a swipe at Modi, reported PTI.

Pushing for a caste census in the country, Gandhi said, "We will break the wall of 50 per cent reservation. What Telangana has done, we are going to do across the country".