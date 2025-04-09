Ahmedabad: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took aim at the BJP, accusing it of fuelling regional and religious divisions in the country. Addressing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held on the banks of the Sabarmati river, he said some in power were trying to drive a wedge between North and South India. “I proudly say that I am from South India, and I say too, Nafrat Chhorho, Bharat Jodo (Let go of hate, unite India),” Tharoor declared.



He asserted that the Congress stands for unity in diversity, the very essence of the Indian identity. “We understand the variety, the pluralism of India. We all come from different parts of this great country. But we understand, standing here, that you can be a good Gujarati, a good Muslim and a good Indian all at once,” he said. Unity, he stressed, doesn’t require the erasure of regional identities. “Uniting India is the work of all, whichever corner of the country people are from. But that does not mean they forget their special commitment to their respective states. When we hear the name of Bharat, our hearts should swell with pride; when we hear the name of Kerala, our blood should throb in our veins.”

Tharoor called on Congress workers to reposition the party as a force of optimism and future-focused governance. “The Congress must be a party of hope, not of resentment; a party of positivity, not just negativism; a party of the future, not just of the past. We must offer a positive narrative, not just criticism,” he said. Referring to remarks he had made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting a day earlier, he added that the party must focus on inspiring confidence among the people instead of dwelling on grievances.

Speaking from Gujarat, a state where the Congress has been out of power for nearly three decades, Tharoor said the 2024 general election had brought mixed signals — encouraging in terms of the Lok Sabha outcome, where the party doubled its strength, but disappointing in several state assembly results that followed. “Still, we stand on the brink of a new revival and that is a moment of celebration for all of us here,” he said.

Seconding the political resolution at the AICC session, Tharoor said it should serve as a turning point in the party’s fortunes. “We need to retain and restore the votes we have won before but failed to hold onto in the last three elections. This resolution expresses constructive criticism, not unrelenting negativity.”

He noted that the resolution reclaims nationalism from the BJP by presenting an inclusive alternative. “Our nationalism is anchored in the well-being of all our people. It is grounded in social justice for the weakest in our society — for the OBCs, SCs, STs and the marginalised who have been left behind in the great adventure of building our nation.”

Highlighting the values enshrined in the Constitution, Tharoor said that every Indian has equal rights regardless of their caste, language, religion or region — a principle the Congress has always upheld. “The Congress is the party of inclusive India — an India of all religions, all castes, all languages, all states and all regions,” he said.

The resolution, he added, also speaks of national harmony and co-existence as the foundation for building a better tomorrow. It emphasises economic growth alongside equitable distribution of its benefits to those left behind. “Our party has been and must remain the voice of the voiceless,” Tharoor said.

Addressing the concerns of India’s young electorate, Tharoor said that today's youth are more concerned with the future than the past. “Our resolution will be judged by what we promise to do for them today, and the kind of tomorrow we can offer.”

He concluded by acknowledging the contributions of the Congress’s grassroots workers. “You are the lifeblood of the party. We stand on your shoulders. Without your hard work, this resolution would only be words. I thank you for your service,” he said.