New Delhi: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and facing extradition from the US, is likely to be kept in a high-security wing of Tihar jail upon his arrival in India, reported PTI.

Authorities have completed the necessary arrangements for his lodging and will await the court’s directive before proceeding.

Rana, 64, a Canadian national born in Pakistan, is known to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen and one of the principal conspirators behind the 26/11 attacks.

His extradition process moved forward after the US Supreme Court turned down his final plea against being handed over to India. A multi-agency Indian team has travelled to the US to escort him back, officials confirmed.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea and launched a coordinated strike across the city, targeting a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre. The nearly 60-hour attack claimed 166 lives and pushed India and Pakistan to the verge of war.