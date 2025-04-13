Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, holding that it cannot ignore the reports of vandalism. The district has been hit by violence allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, reported PTI.

The court said this direction will not be limited to Murshidabad only and "as and when required, it should be extended to other districts faced with a similar situation." Central forces may be deployed immediately to arrest the situation and restore normalcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced, which prima facie show vandalism in a few districts of the State of West Bengal," a division bench presided over by Justice Soumen Sen said.

The court noted that incidents have been reported from Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, North 24 Parganas district, and Champdani in Hooghly, apart from Murshidabad.

Security personnel at violence-hit Murshidabad. File Photo: PTI

At least three people were killed in the clashes in Murshidabad, and over 138 have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The bench directed the central forces to cooperate "in cooperation" with the state administration. "Constitutional Courts cannot be a mute spectator and embroil itself in technical defences when the safety and security of the people are at danger," the bench, also comprising Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Deployment of central armed forces earlier could have de-escalated the situation, as it appears adequate measures have not been taken in time," the court said. Holding that the situation is grave and volatile, the court said action has to be taken against culprits to arrest the atrocities committed on innocent citizens on a war footing.

The bench maintained that the court's duty is to protect citizens. It said every person has the right to life, and it is the state's responsibility to ensure that the life and property of every citizen are secured.

"It is undeniable that there have been frequent instances of violence between communities at different parts of West Bengal and the disquieting situation prevailing till today cannot be ignored," the bench observed.

The court also instructed the state government to submit detailed reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

The Chief Justice constituted a special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district. The bench heard the petition on a court holiday on Saturday, considering the urgency of the situation.

The state lawyer told the court that six BSF companies have been deployed in the strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan, and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad.