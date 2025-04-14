New Delhi: Fugitive diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has been detained in Belgium after Indian authorities sought his extradition in connection with the ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, official sources said on Monday.



The action against Choksi was carried out on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Indian agencies moved to extradite him after the Interpol Red Notice issued for his arrest was withdrawn. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) jointly initiated the extradition proceedings.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi—also a fugitive diamond trader—and several of their associates, including family members, employees, and bank officials, were booked by the ED and CBI in 2018. The case pertains to fraudulent transactions at the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has accused Choksi, his company Gitanjali Gems, and others of cheating the bank by conspiring with certain officials to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) and enhance Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) without following due procedure, resulting in a massive financial loss to the bank.

So far, the ED has filed three charge sheets against Choksi, while the CBI has also filed multiple charge sheets in the same case.