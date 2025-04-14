Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have received a threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan via their WhatsApp helpline, prompting the registration of a case, officials said on Monday.



The message, received on Sunday, threatened to blow up Khan’s car and assault him at his residence, a police officer said. A staffer at the traffic police control room alerted senior officials, following which the Worli police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 351(2) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation is underway, the official added.

The 59-year-old actor has received several threats in recent months, many of them linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in connection with cases of attempted murder and extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April last year, suspected members of the gang opened fire outside Khan’s residence in Bandra. Weeks later, Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot to assassinate the actor during one of his visits to his Panvel farmhouse.

Let me know if you need a shorter version or headline options.