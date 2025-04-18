New Delhi: Manuscripts of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been officially added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, an initiative to preserve important documentary heritage.

PTI reported that entries on scientific revolution, women's contribution to history and major milestones of multilateralism from 72 countries and four international organisations were included in the register.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, on Friday described the inscriptions as "a proud moment for every Indian across the world".

"The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world," he said.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took to X and said that this was a "historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage". This international honour celebrates India's eternal wisdom and artistic genius, he added.

"These timeless works are more than literary treasures -- they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat's worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express. With this, we now have 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register," the minister said in his post.