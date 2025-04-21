Ranchi/New Delhi: Eight Naxals were killed early Monday during a gunfight with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police in Bokaro here.

The encounter broke out around 5.30 am in the Lugu Hills of the Lalpania area. Personnel from the 209th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation, reported PTI.

Security forces recovered a cache of weapons from the site, including an AK series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made firearms, and a pistol, according to officials.

No casualties or injuries were reported among the security teams. The CoBRA unit is known for its expertise in jungle warfare and forms a key component of CRPF’s anti-Naxal strategy. This offensive forms part of the Centre’s plan to wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi later in the day. The meeting at North Block is expected to include a detailed discussion on anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and related matters, as per sources. More than 140 Maoists have been killed in separate gun battles in Chhattisgarh this year alone.