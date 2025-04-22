New Delhi: Self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev agreed on Tuesday to remove all print and video advertisements featuring Hamdard National Foundation India's Rooh Afza, one of the oldest concentrated squashes still popular across the country.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd, made the submission before Justice Amit Bansal after the court said Ramdev's comments of "sharbat jihad" shook its conscience and were indefensible.

The Court was hearing Hamdard's suit against Patanjali and Ramdev over the controversy of Yoga guru's remarks against Rooh Afza.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, said it was a shocking case that not only goes beyond the disparagement of Rooh Afza product but also is a case of “communal divide.” He said that Ramdev's remarks are akin to hate speech.

Rohatgi said that by his remarks, Ramdev has attacked Hamdard on the basis of religion, as he named it “Sharbat Jihad.”

Earlier this month, Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's rose sharbat, claimed that the money earned from the sale of Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques. Later, Ramdev defended his remark, claiming that he had not named any brand or community.

Hamdard filed the suit against Ramdev seeking the removal of the videos from social media.

Nayar submitted that his clients were not against any religion. On this, the Court said that the stand should be included in an affidavit.

The judge gave Ramdev five days to file an affidavit undertaking that he would not issue any statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future against Rooh Afza and Hamdard.