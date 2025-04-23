The death toll in the devastating terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow rose to 26, with victims including a Navy officer, a tourist from Kerala, and nationals from multiple states and countries. At least 17 others sustained injuries in the brazen daylight assault, which targeted civilians in one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist destinations. The attack, described by authorities as the worst against civilians in recent years, has triggered nationwide outrage and heightened security concerns ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.



Among the deceased were six victims from Maharashtra including two from Mumbai and three from Gujarat. Karnataka lost two of its residents, while one each hailed from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh. Two foreign nationals—one from Nepal and another from the UAE—were also among those killed.

Also Read Kochi man Ramachandran gunned down in front of daughter, grandsons

ADVERTISEMENT

Deceased (as of 12.45 am, April 23, 2025)

Manju Nath Rao, S/o Mahabalha Rao, Karnataka Vinay Narwal, 26 yrs, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Haryana Shubham Dwivedi, S/o Sanjay, Uttar Pradesh Dilip Jayaram Desale, Maharashtra Sundip Nevpane, Nepal Biten Adhkeri Neeraj Udhwani, UAE Atul Shrikant Mone, S/o Shriram Achal, Maharashtra Sanjay Lakhan Lali, S/o Lakshman Lali, Mumbai Syed Hussain Shah, S/o Syed Hayder, Anantnag (KMR) Shailash Bhai Himat Bhai Kalathiya, Surat, Gujarat Prasant Kumar Satpathi, Baleshwar, Odisha Manish Ranjan, S/o Manglash Kr Misra, Bihar N Ramchandra Narayan, S/o Meenon, Kerala Sushal Jalraid Nathyal, S/o Nathyal, Indore Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43 yrs, S/o Durav Joshi, Mumbai Dinesh Agarwal, S/o Neha Agarwal, Chandigarh Sameer Guhar, 52 yrs, S/o Shahi Guhar, Kolkata J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam Mudhusudan Somisetty, S/o Trilupala Somisetty, Bangalore Santosh Jaghda, S/o Eknath Jaghda, Maharashtra Kastooba Ganvotay, Maharashtra Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Virapa, Bengaluru Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat Yatesh Parmar, Father of Sumit Parmar, Gujarat Tagehlying, Arunachal Pradesh

Injured