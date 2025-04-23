Pahalgam terror attack: Kerala tourist, navy officer, 2 foreigners among 26 killed | Full list
The death toll in the devastating terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow rose to 26, with victims including a Navy officer, a tourist from Kerala, and nationals from multiple states and countries. At least 17 others sustained injuries in the brazen daylight assault, which targeted civilians in one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist destinations. The attack, described by authorities as the worst against civilians in recent years, has triggered nationwide outrage and heightened security concerns ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Among the deceased were six victims from Maharashtra including two from Mumbai and three from Gujarat. Karnataka lost two of its residents, while one each hailed from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh. Two foreign nationals—one from Nepal and another from the UAE—were also among those killed.
Deceased (as of 12.45 am, April 23, 2025)
- Manju Nath Rao, S/o Mahabalha Rao, Karnataka
- Vinay Narwal, 26 yrs, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Haryana
- Shubham Dwivedi, S/o Sanjay, Uttar Pradesh
- Dilip Jayaram Desale, Maharashtra
- Sundip Nevpane, Nepal
- Biten Adhkeri
- Neeraj Udhwani, UAE
- Atul Shrikant Mone, S/o Shriram Achal, Maharashtra
- Sanjay Lakhan Lali, S/o Lakshman Lali, Mumbai
- Syed Hussain Shah, S/o Syed Hayder, Anantnag (KMR)
- Shailash Bhai Himat Bhai Kalathiya, Surat, Gujarat
- Prasant Kumar Satpathi, Baleshwar, Odisha
- Manish Ranjan, S/o Manglash Kr Misra, Bihar
- N Ramchandra Narayan, S/o Meenon, Kerala
- Sushal Jalraid Nathyal, S/o Nathyal, Indore
- Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43 yrs, S/o Durav Joshi, Mumbai
- Dinesh Agarwal, S/o Neha Agarwal, Chandigarh
- Sameer Guhar, 52 yrs, S/o Shahi Guhar, Kolkata
- J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
- Mudhusudan Somisetty, S/o Trilupala Somisetty, Bangalore
- Santosh Jaghda, S/o Eknath Jaghda, Maharashtra
- Kastooba Ganvotay, Maharashtra
- Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Virapa, Bengaluru
- Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
- Yatesh Parmar, Father of Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
- Tagehlying, Arunachal Pradesh
Injured
- Vini Bhai, 60 yrs, S/o Ruwani Bhai, Gujarat — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
- Manik Patil — Injured
- S. Balachandru, Maharashtra — Injured
- Dr Parameshwar, S/o Arumugam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Injured
- Abhijava M Rao, Karnataka — Injured
- Santanu, 83 yrs, Tamil Nadu — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
- Shashi Kumari, 65 yrs, W/o Ranjit Kumar, Odisha — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
- Sobee Patel, Mumbai — Admitted in SKIMS
- Dhobi Vinobah, Gujarat — Admitted in Pahalgam
- Renu Pandey, Nepal — Injured
- Akansha, MP — Injured
- Jennifer, MP — Injured
- Lakshita Das, Chandigarh — Injured
- Jaya Mishra, Hyderabad — Injured
- Shabaragiuha, Kolkata — Injured
- Harsha Jain, Maharashtra — Injured
- Nikita Jain, Maharashtra — Injured