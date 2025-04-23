New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today at 6 pm to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and formulate India’s response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived at the PM’s residence to attend the meeting. National Security advisor Ajit Doval, cabinet and defence secretaries are the others who are attending the high-level meeting.

The Prime Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and departed for New Delhi on Tuesday night following the terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam.

Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued a joint statement on Wednesday stressing that terrorism and violent extremism remain among the gravest threats to humanity and there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever.