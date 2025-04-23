Srinagar: When the world condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the state witnsssed another fierce encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday.

According to officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casualties have been reported in the exchange of fire so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.