New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, leaders from across the political spectrum came together on Thursday, urging the Centre to take decisive steps to dismantle terror camps.

At the all-party meeting convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, opposition MPs raised concerns over possible security lapses but pledged full support to the government in the fight against terrorism, reported PTI.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said all parties were united in demanding strong action against terror camps. Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay echoed similar sentiments, noting that while security issues were discussed, the collective focus remained on national unity.

"The country must stand together to eliminate terrorism," Bandopadhyay said after the meeting.

The government briefed political leaders on the circumstances of the attack and the measures being taken in response. A moment of silence was observed at the start of the meeting in honour of the victims.

Senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, were present. Key opposition figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and J.P. Nadda also attended.

The meeting was held a day after the government announced a series of tough steps targeting Pakistan, including the downgrading of diplomatic ties, expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and closure of the Attari land-transit point. These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling an all-party meeting after such incidents has been a convention to present a united front on matters of national security, similar to the responses seen after the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the India-China border standoff in 2020.