New Delhi: A day after taking crucial decisions to downgrade ties with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India on Thursday announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked effective April 27. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will remain valid only until April 29.

The MEA also instructed all Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave the country before their visas expire. Additionally, it strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan and urged those currently in the neighbouring country to return home as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, India announced a series of measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land transit post, citing cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

These punitive actions against Pakistan were decided during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.