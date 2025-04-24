New Delhi: Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile, the Navy said on Thursday.

"The Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat has successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Navy's defence capabilities," the Navy said.

The missile has a range of around 70 km. The Navy said the "milestone" is a "testament" to the force's "unwavering commitment" to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and its dedication to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"This achievement demonstrates India's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing," it said.

The Navy's exercise comes just days after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack strained the relations between India and Pakistan. Following the incident, India ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country and froze the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.