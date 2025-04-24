New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will travel to Jammu and Kashmir on April 25 and meet those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress leader will visit the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to enquire about the health of the injured. He had earlier cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Thursday.

Rahul also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief parties on the horrific terror attack.

He said that the opposition extended full support to the government to take necessary action against the attack. "Everyone condemned the attack in Pahalgam. Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," he said after the meeting.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.