New Delhi: In a sweeping diplomatic countermeasure to the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s senior-most diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and issued a formal Persona Non Grata declaration against all Pakistani military attaches posted in the capital.



The crackdown follows the killing of 26 people and injuries to dozens more in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned as a "cowardly attack on innocent civilians." The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terror group, is believed to be behind the assault.

In response, India has launched a series of retaliatory actions:

All Pakistani Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors stationed in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata and directed to leave India within a week.

India is simultaneously withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad, along with five support staff.

At a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by top ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S Jaishankar, the government mapped out a broad strategy targeting Pakistan's diplomatic, economic, and military ties with India.

Among the most consequential steps:

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 —a first in the agreement’s history. The MEA said the suspension will remain until Pakistan takes "verifiable action" to stop sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

—a first in the agreement’s history. The MEA said the suspension will remain until Pakistan takes "verifiable action" to stop sponsoring cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari has been closed with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals currently in India on valid travel documents must return by May 1, 2025, after which overland travel between the two nations will be halted indefinitely.

Pakistani nationals currently in India on valid travel documents must return by May 1, 2025, after which overland travel between the two nations will be halted indefinitely. All Pakistani entries under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been revoked. Individuals in India under SVES now have 48 hours to exit the country.

Individuals in India under SVES now have 48 hours to exit the country. Both countries will reduce their respective High Commission staff from 55 to 30 by May 1, scaling down diplomatic presence and interactions.

Meanwhile, Indian armed forces and security agencies have been placed on the highest alert. A new National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has been deployed to lead the probe into the Pahalgam attack.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, India said it is committed to holding both the attackers and their state sponsors accountable. Officials pointed to the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of the country’s expanding diplomatic campaign to bring terror suspects to justice worldwide.

BSF jawans guard on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post, some 40 km from Amritsar. Photo: PTI

All-party meet today

The Centre will hold an all-party meeting on Thursday evening to brief political leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting, with Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expected to speak.

The meeting aims to foster national unity during the crisis and follows the precedent set after major security incidents like the Pulwama attack and the India-China standoff. The Congress on Thursday said it expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the all-party meeting.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on the night of April 22nd itself his party had asked for an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the targeted killings of so many tourists.