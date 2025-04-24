Responding to India's decision to suspend the Indus Valley Treaty signed in 1960 and cancel all visas given to Pakistani nationals following the deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan announced retaliatory measures by cancelling the Shimla Agreement signed after the India-Pak war in 1972.

What is the Shimla Agreement?

The Shimla Agreement, or the Simla Accord, is a peace treaty signed between India and Pakistan on July 2, 1972, following the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The agreement "put an end to the conflict and confrontation" between the countries and set guidelines for future negotiations.

More importantly, the accord was instrumental in creating a Line of Actual Control between the nations. As per the deal signed in the Himachal Pradesh capital, India returned 13,000 square km of land that its Army had seized. However, it retained some strategic areas, such as Turtuk, Dhothang, Tyakshi, and Chalunka of Chorbat Valley.

What were the significant outcomes?

The treaty, signed by then-Pakistan President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, also paved the way for Pakistan's diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh.

Pakistan President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sign Shimla treaty. File Photo: Manorama Archives

It stipulated the repatriation of war prisoners, the withdrawal of military forces, and a commitment to address future conflicts through direct bilateral negotiations, and 'denied any third party intervention even that of United Nations'.

The agreement also highlighted the importance of respecting each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and maintaining political independence.

What does the unilateral suspension mean?

In response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Valley Treaty, which determined how the countries shared the waters of the river system, Pakistan said on Thursday that it would suspend all treaties, not limited to the Shimla Agreement.

With this, Pakistan has not only adopted a combative pitch but has unilaterally decided to abandon the diplomatic protocols established decades ago.