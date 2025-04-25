New Delhi: Former ISRO chief and chairperson of drafting committee behind the ambitious new National Education Policy (NEP) K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is popular for the education reforms listed in NEP. The educationist had served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as a member of the Planning Commission of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.

He had led the 10-member high level working group formed to review the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report also known as Gadgil Committee report.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother was hailing from Palakkad Iyer family.

The space scientist served as the ISRO chairperson for nine long years before demitting his office in August 2003. For his exemplary work, the nation honoured him with Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.