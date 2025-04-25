After Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up all state chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline, various states swung into action to identify Pakistani citizens and expel them immediately.

The state governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Odisha stated that they have identified nationals from a neighbouring country and have asked them to leave before April 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, close to 200 people have used the Attari-Wagah border to cross over to Pakistan after India cancelled 14 categories of visas after the Home Minister's call.

Pakistani citizens under the lens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that police stations in the state have been instructed to ensure that Pakistani nationals do not remain in the country after their visas have been cancelled.

"A list of all Pakistani nationals present in the state is ready and we are monitoring them. All police stations have been asked to ensure that Pakistani nationals leave the country within the stipulated time. If there is a delay and overstay, necessary action will be taken against the concerned persons. Under no circumstances will Pakistani nationals whose visas have been cancelled stay back in Maharashtra ," he said.

The Pune district administration has already directed 111 Pakistani nationals living in the district to leave India by April 27. However, the medical visas will be valid for an additional two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

In neighbouring Gujarat, the state home minister Harsh Sanghavi said police were asking Pakistani nationals living in the state in every district of the state to leave India before the deadline set by the Centre.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also stated that three Pakistani nationals, who are in the state on short-term visas, have been instructed to leave the country by the central government's deadline.

Odisha too said that it has started the process of deporting Pakistanis residing in the state. "So far, 12 Pakistani nationals have been identified staying in Odisha either on long-term visas (LTVs) or short-term visas (STVs) in different districts," DGP YB Khurania said.

People wait for clearance to cross the border at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border to move to Pakistan on April 25, 2025. Photo: PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals

ADVERTISEMENT

191 cross the border through Attari-Wagah

A total of 191 Pakistani nationals visiting India returned home through the Attari-Wagah land route in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, after the Centre set a 48-hour deadline for them to leave the country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

A total of 287 Indian nationals, who were visiting the neighbouring country, have also returned, they added.

A few women married in Pakistan but possessing Indian passports alleged that they were facing problems in going back, despite carrying the required documents.

They said they had come to meet their relatives in India but had to return after the government set the 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

14 categories of visas cancelled

The government revoked 14 categories of visas, including those of business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals following the terror attack at Pahalgam.

After Shah's telephonic conversations with the chief ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all states and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas had been revoked must leave India by the fixed deadline.

In a communication to all state governments, the home ministry said the order will not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals.