Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing across multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on the night of April 25, prompting an appropriate response from the Indian Army, defence officials said on Saturday.



According to a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson, the firing began late Friday night and continued intermittently from various Pakistan Army posts. “Indian troops responded appropriately using small arms,” the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

This marks the second consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan amid rising tensions between the two countries following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this week, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Military sources said Pakistan's army remains on high alert after India vowed to track down those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. On Thursday night too, Pakistani troops had fired at Indian positions along the LoC, to which the Indian side had responded effectively.

The ongoing cross-border tension has escalated diplomatic friction. In a strong retaliatory move, India on Wednesday suspended the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, shut the Attari land-border crossing, and expelled Pakistani military attaches. Additionally, New Delhi directed all Pakistani nationals who had entered via Attari to leave the country by May 1.

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and suspended all trade links with New Delhi, including those routed through third countries. Islamabad also dismissed India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any move to block water flow to Pakistan would be treated as an “act of war”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation’s outrage over the Pahalgam attack, vowed on Thursday to pursue the perpetrators and their backers "to the ends of the earth".