Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said democratic politics have fundamentally changed across the globe and the rules that were relevant a decade ago no longer hold good.

Addressing a gathering at Bharat Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said “Sometimes, when I speak to younger members of our party, what was effective 10 years ago, the tools that worked 10 years ago, simply do not work anymore”.

"So in a sense, the old politician is dead and a new kind of politician has to be constructed," he added.

According to a PTI report, Gandhi said that in today's aggressive political atmosphere, the aim is to crush the opposition and undermine the media. He added that he realised that politicians have failed to listen to the people's voices during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi said that he was originally scheduled to address the summit on Friday, but had to travel to Kashmir instead. He expressed gratitude to the delegates of Bharat Summit for their solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.