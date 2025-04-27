New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of India on Sunday to stand united in the country’s war against terrorism. In his Man Ki Baat address, he noted that the Pahalgam terrorist attack revealed that the terrorists and their masters are frustrated over the peace in Kashmir. He reiterated that the perpetrators of the attack that claimed 26 lives will be served the most stringent punishment, asserting that the victims will receive justice.

He said his heart is in deep pain, and every Indian is seething with anger over the terror strike that killed civilians, mostly tourists.

“This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.... At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched. In this war against terrorism, the nation's unity is our biggest strength... We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge,” said Modi.

“In the war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength,” he added.

The world is watching that India is speaking in one voice against the attack, he said, stressing that this unity is the biggest basis of the decisive battle against terrorism.

Irrespective of the state one lives in and the language one speaks, everyone has deep sympathy for the families of victims, he said.

Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing 26 people.

In the monthly broadcast, the prime minister also paid tributes to scientist and former ISRO head K Kasturirangan who passed away on Friday, saying his selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered.