Chennai: Tamil Nadu ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have stepped down from their positions in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet, with the resignation being formally accepted by Governor R N Ravi, the Raj Bhavan announced on Sunday.

The Governor has approved the Chief Minister's recommendation on their resignations, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition party AIADMK hailed the resignation of Ponmudy as a victory following its protests, while its ally, the BJP, stated that the "removal" of the two ministers was "long overdue."

Senthil Balaji, who is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scandal that occurred during the previous AIADMK government, was urged by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to choose between his political position and his freedom.

The court warned him that his bail could be revoked if he failed to resign as a minister. The Supreme Court had stated, “When you were a minister, categorical findings have been recorded against you regarding the way you brought about settlement and the proceedings are quashed.

“Grant of bail does not give you the power to influence witnesses. In the past, you have influenced witnesses.” The court gave him a choice: “So, you have to make a choice between the post and the freedom. Such drastic findings are recorded against you in your capacity as a minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Balaji had been sworn in as a minister on September 29, 2024, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court, having resigned earlier in February 2024. He had been serving as a minister without portfolio following his arrest by the ED in June 2023.

Upon his reappointment, Balaji was given back his previous key responsibilities, including those of electricity, non-conventional energy development, and prohibition and excise.

Ponmudy, a prominent DMK leader, had recently stirred controversy with remarks concerning Shaivite and Vaishnavite beliefs, specifically in connection with a sex worker.

These comments led to widespread criticism, and the Madras High Court took suo motu action. Despite being removed from a significant party position, opposition parties continued to demand his resignation from the cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portfolios previously held by Senthil Balaji will be reassigned. Transport Minister S S Sivasankar will now take charge of the electricity portfolio, while Housing Minister S Muthusamy will manage excise and prohibition duties. Ponmudy's responsibilities for forests and khadi will be handed to R S Rajakannappan, who will also continue overseeing the milk and dairy development portfolio.

Additionally, the Governor has approved Chief Minister Stalin's recommendation to reappoint T Mano Thangaraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram, to the cabinet. Thangaraj had been removed in a previous cabinet reshuffle. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm on Monday.

The opposition AIADMK celebrated Ponmudy's resignation as a triumph of its protests, while the exit of Balaji was hailed as "justice" by the party. The BJP's state vice-president, Narayanan Thirupathy, stated, "The removal of Senthil Balaji & Ponmudi from Tamil Nadu ministry is expected though late."

He added, “It is not a shame on them but on Chief Minister M K Stalin for his misrule, corrupt government, maladministration & mismanagement.”