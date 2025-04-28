Beijing: China has called for a "swift and fair investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack, while reaffirming its support for Pakistan amid rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

During a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed concern over the situation, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. Dar briefed Wang — also a member of the CPC Central Committee's Political Bureau — about the latest developments following the attack in Kashmir, reported PTI.

Wang stressed that combating terrorism is a shared global responsibility and reiterated Beijing’s consistent support for Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts. "As an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and security," Wang was quoted as saying.

He further noted that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan and urged both nations to exercise restraint, move toward dialogue, and work together to de-escalate tensions.

Dar, for his part, reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to fighting terrorism and managing the situation maturely. He assured that Pakistan would maintain communication with China and the international community.

Earlier on April 23, China had "strongly condemned" the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. "We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, offering condolences to the victims’ families and the injured.

China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also condemned the attack, posting on X: "Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. We oppose terrorism in all forms."