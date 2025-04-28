New Delhi: India and France on Monday signed an intergovernmental agreement to buy 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around ₹64,000 crore for the Indian Navy.

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The pact was sealed at a virtual event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the signing ceremony.

The deal was sealed three weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the procurement. Under the terms of reference, the delivery of the jets will have to start around five years after the signing of the contract.

In July 2023, the defence ministry accorded the initial approval for the acquisition following a series of deliberations and evaluation tests of the platform.

Under the deal, the Indian Navy will also get associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares from Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale (Marine) jets.