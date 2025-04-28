The Central government has formally conveyed its strong objection to BBC India over its coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, criticising the use of the term "militants" to describe the attackers, officials said on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed India's deep displeasure over the portrayal of the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, reported PTI.

"A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC," the official said.

The Centre’s action against the BBC coincides with its decision to block 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, including Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN, and Irshad Bhatti, for allegedly spreading “communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated since the Pahalgam attack. New Delhi has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgraded bilateral ties, and shut down the Attari checkpost as part of its response to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the probe on Sunday, is thoroughly scanning the Pahalgam area to gather evidence and uncover the full extent of the terror conspiracy.

