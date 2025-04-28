Jammu: Even as top Indian officials held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the country’s military preparedness following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing their pattern of ceasefire violations. This marked the fourth consecutive night of small-arms fire from across the border, amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.



A defence spokesperson said, "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts." Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, he added. There were no reports of casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani forces had earlier targeted Indian positions along the LoC on Thursday night, as well as during the intervening nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, each time drawing an appropriate response from Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday to discuss key issues related to military preparedness in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists from various states were killed on April 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held at the Defence Minister's residence in Delhi, lasted around 40 minutes.

Sources said General Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on military strategy and preparations aimed at eliminating terrorism. BSF officers were also present in Delhi on Sunday for discussions on critical defence issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Home Ministry. It is believed that discussions focused on the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, the Indian Navy successfully conducted an anti-ship missile exercise on Sunday, reaffirming its combat readiness. The missile test, carried out from Indian naval ships, validated the readiness of platforms, systems and personnel to conduct long-range precision offensive strikes.

The Navy said multiple successful anti-ship missile firings have demonstrated the operational readiness and precision strike capability of its forces.

(With PTI, IANS inputs.)