Pakistan barred from Indian airspace
New Delhi: India has banned Pakistani airlines from entering its airspace, a move that follows heightened tensions with the neighbouring nation after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, reported PTI.
According to sources, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued, officially restricting Pakistani carriers from flying over Indian territory. This decision comes nearly a week after Pakistan imposed a similar ban, denying Indian airlines access to its airspace.