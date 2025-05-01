New Delhi: Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, US encouraged both nations to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke separately with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. He urged Pakistan’s cooperation in probing the unconscionable Pahalgam terror attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the phone conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar on Thursday said that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has vowed severe punishment to those involved in the strike after observing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack in Kashmir on April 22.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the “horrific” terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating "this unconscionable attack."

He also appealed to Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

The US and Pakistan leaders “reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.”