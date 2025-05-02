New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and a dust storm lashed the National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday morning, leaving several areas inundated. Four, including three children and a woman, died when a house collapsed in Delhi’s Najafgarh area following the downpour, officials said.

“We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams to the spot, and four people were rescued from the rubble,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Though the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, four of them were declared dead.

“We have informed the police about the matter,” the official added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days, issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Friday and Saturday, which may cause a slight dip in temperatures.

Motorists reported that waterlogging in Minto Bridge underpasses disrupted traffic. Schoolchildren and officegoers faced significant difficulties while commuting. Strong winds uprooted several trees in various parts of Delhi, including Major Somnath Marg in RK Puram.

The weather department has warned of severe weather over Delhi-NCR during morning hours, with possible uprooting of trees, damage to power lines, standing crops, and vulnerable structures. Hail may also injure people or cattle in open areas.

As a precaution, people are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronic appliances, and stay away from water bodies and objects that conduct electricity.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted flight operations in Delhi International Airport. Three flights were diverted and more than 100 flights were delayed.