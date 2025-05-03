New Delhi: In a fresh move against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from the neighbouring state with immediate effect.

A provision in this regard has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", commerce ministry said in a notification dated May 2.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the notification said this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India.

Inserting the provision with head "prohibition on import from Pakistan" in the FTP, it said: "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders".

India prohibited imports from Pakistan days after downgrading its diplomatic relations with the neighbouring state over the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. A total of 26 people mostly tourists were gunned down by the terrorists. India has vowed that it will hunt down each conspirator behind the attack. Condemning Pakistan for encouraging terrorism in Kashmir, India took a stern stance against the neighbouring state and ordered all Pakistanis to leave the country by April 29. India also suspended the Indus Waters treaty with Pakistan.