New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling the statement “absurd” and accusing the group of ignoring the cross-border nature of the strike.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the OIC had issued the statement at Pakistan’s behest, and that it reflected a deliberate attempt to mislead.

“This is yet another instance of Pakistan, a country with a long history of sponsoring cross-border terrorism, attempting to manipulate the OIC to serve its own interests,” Jaiswal said. “We firmly reject such interference in India’s internal affairs.”

The OIC had expressed concern over the security situation in the region and urged India and Pakistan to resume dialogue and resolve differences peacefully in line with international law and the UN Charter.

India, however, reiterated that the OIC’s stance failed to acknowledge the realities on the ground and undermined its own credibility by echoing Pakistan’s narrative.

(With PTI inputs)