Minutes before it announced that 'just is served' for the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army posted a video showcasing ammunitions and tanks on social media.

Soon after the video was posted, news agencies reported the strike across the border. On X, the Army wrote, "Ready to Strike, Trained to Win." The one-minute and four-second video showed the Army's armaments, with the voiceover claiming, "I'll find you through the dust and storm... you can hide in the distance between shadow and dust... but I'll strike you down when you betray our trust."

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said in a statement.

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the defence ministry said.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India! (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)".