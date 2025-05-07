New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with Russia and France, officials said.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official said.

According to a PTI report, the briefings took place soon after India carried out a military offensive targeted at nine sites. He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H H Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.

"Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne," the official said.

Doval will be in further touch with his counterparts in the days ahead, PTI reported.