A day after launching Operation Sindoor, the Indian government said on Thursday that it had neutralised the Air Defence Systems in Lahore. "Today, morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan.

"It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said that Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India. "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

"Today, morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan," the statement said.

"Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir," it said. The statements said that 16 innocent lives, including three women and five children, were lost due to Pakistani firing.