An Indian Army soldier stationed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch lost his life following heavy and unprovoked shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), marking the second consecutive day of cross-border strikes after Operation Sindoor.

The soldier, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, was a native of Haryana. His funeral is scheduled to be held in his hometown on Thursday, The Week reported.

According to The Week, Pakistani forces opened unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery in four different sectors along the LoC on Thursday. The ceasefire violations have intensified since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent announcement of a series of diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

The Indian Army honoured Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar for his valour and sacrifice. The White Knight Corps posted on X:

“#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.”

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his condolences over the soldier’s death and stated in a tweet that the entire nation takes pride in Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar’s martyrdom.

