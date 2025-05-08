Jammu: Indian Air Force personnel intercepted Pakistani missiles targetting Jammu airport on Thursday night as hinting that the tensions between the neighbouring countries are escalating post Operation Sindoor. Pakistan launched a fresh attack on Jammu hours after India countered its attack on 15 spots on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, Pakistan attempted to strike the Jammu airport on Thursday night. Counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system, confirmed the officials.

According to defence sources, Pakistan launched eight missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector. All these missiles were swiftly intercepted by Indian Air Defence units. A high alert is sounded across Jammu and Kashmir and India-Pak borders.

The security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, said the officials. They added that sounds resembling blasts triggered panic among the people in Jammu city on Thursday night. It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack, reported PTI. According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

ANI reported that Pakistan used loitering munitions in the fresh attack, and Indian Air Defence systems responded with retaliatory fire. Sirens were reportedly heard in Kupwara, and most cities in Jammu are currently experiencing blackouts. Some TV channels reported that residents of Jammu said they heard loud explosions before the blackout was imposed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan forces resorted to shelling along LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from Jammu, blackout was enforced in several places of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, which share border with Pakistan.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharmsala on Thursday was called off following the blackout in the hill state.