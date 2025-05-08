Chandigarh/Jaipur: Punjab and Rajasthan were placed on high alert on Thursday following India’s precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. The retaliatory action comes two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Both states, which share long borders with Pakistan — 532 km in Punjab and 1,070 km in Rajasthan — have taken stringent security measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police has cancelled all leaves, and the state government has shut down schools in six border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Public events across these areas have also been called off.

“All border districts are on high alert. Punjab Police is fully prepared to support the army as the second line of defence,” said state minister Aman Arora. “We are ready to deliver a strong response to any Pakistani aggression.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan has taken similar steps, cancelling the leaves of all administrative and police personnel in border regions. Government and private schools have been closed in four districts — Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer — as a precaution.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a heightened state of preparedness. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP U R Sahoo held a review meeting with senior officials, directing them to remain at their headquarters and tighten security across the state.