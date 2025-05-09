New Delhi: Amid growing tensions with Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the chiefs of India’s key border guarding forces on Thursday night, according to sources.

The discussions focused on the current security landscape along the international borders, particularly in light of India’s strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, and Pakistan’s failed retaliatory strikes on Indian military locations the following day.

The Indian armed forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempted strikes, reported PTI. The heads of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reportedly briefed the home minister on ground-level developments and the measures implemented to reinforce border security.

While the BSF is responsible for guarding the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the ITBP secures India’s frontier with China, and the SSB monitors borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

In addition, Shah also connected with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to review the security arrangements at airports across India. The CISF is tasked with protecting most Indian airports, metro rail systems, and other key infrastructure.

(With PTI Inputs)