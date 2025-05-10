New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan has continued to provoke India with a series of hostile actions, prompting a firm and measured response from the Indian Armed Forces. At a briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, "Pakistan continues provocation and escalation. In response, India has responded in a responsible fashion." He also confirmed that the Pakistan Army has been moving troops into forward areas, indicating a possible intent to escalate further.



In the joint media briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Defence wing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, confirmed that Pakistan launched a missile strike on a strategic airbase in Punjab early Saturday. Multiple high-speed missile attacks reportedly struck various airbases shortly after 4 am. However, officials dismissed Pakistan’s claims of complete destruction, asserting that the Indian Armed Forces had effectively neutralised the attacks. Civilian infrastructure, including a Medicare centre and school premises at airbases in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur, was also targeted in the assault.

“Pakistan used UCAV drones, fighter jets, long-range weapons, and loitering munitions along the western border to target military infrastructure and violate Indian airspace along the Line of Control and the International Border,” officials said. Harassment attempts were reported at 26 locations. While the threats were largely neutralised, limited damage was sustained at IAF stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on military infrastructure in Pakistan. The targets included command-and-control centres, radar installations, technical infrastructure, and weapon storage sites. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh described the response as “swift and calibrated,” stressing that only verified military targets were engaged.

Tensions along the border

Hostilities continue in several border sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch, with heavy exchanges of artillery, mortar, and small arms fire. The Indian Army has responded proportionately in all these sectors.

India has also condemned Pakistan’s repeated misuse of international airspace for military operations, reiterating that harassment attempts and airspace intrusions have occurred across 26 locations. The Armed Forces remain on high alert and have successfully repelled these actions with minimal collateral damage.

Pakistan’s misinformation campaign

India has strongly rebutted Pakistan’s ongoing disinformation campaign, which includes false claims about the destruction of critical Indian assets such as the BrahMos stockpile, the S-400 system at Adampur, and airbases in Suratgarh. Time-stamped images released by the Indian military from Punjab and Rajasthan airbases showed that these facilities remain intact.

Foreign Secretary Misri also dismissed Pakistan’s “ludicrous” claims that Indian missiles had targeted religious sites, calling the allegations baseless. “India’s actions are entirely proportionate and aimed at defending our sovereignty,” he said.

Despite Pakistan’s repeated provocations, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, provided there is mutual restraint. “The Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered. We are committed to non-escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates,” said Wing Commander Singh.