New Delhi: Foregin secretary Vikram Misri announced that the chiefs of the Indian and Pakistani militaries agreed to a complete ceasefire. Misri added that the military spokesperson would reveal more details in the press briefing. Pakistan also confirmed the decision to reach ceasfire after four-day long missile and drone attacks in the borders. According to Misri, the ceasfire came into force from 5 pm on Saturday.

"Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," said Misri.

PTI reported that the stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries. Both nations made the official confirmed the reports minutes after US president Donald Trump made an announcement through his official X handle.. However, India did not uphold Trump's claims on mediating truce talks.