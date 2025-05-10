The Territorial Army (TA) is back in the headlines as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, prompting the Central Government to increase troop strength. On Friday, the government issued an order empowering the Army Chief to mobilise every officer and enrolled member of the Territorial Army for essential guard duties or to support and supplement the regular Army.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Military Affairs on May 6, the order will remain in effect for three years—from February 10, 2025, to February 9, 2028.

Nicknamed the “Terriers,” the Territorial Army is fully integrated with the regular Army. Prominent personalities such as Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, and politicians Anurag Thakur and Sachin Pilot hold honorary or active positions in the TA.

According to the recent government notification, the force currently includes 32 Infantry Battalions. Of these, 14,000 soldiers will be deployed across the Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, and South Western Commands, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

History

The Territorial Army was formally inaugurated by India’s first Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, on October 9, 1949. The reserve force completed its 75th anniversary last year. TA Day is celebrated annually to raise public awareness about this Citizen’s Army.

In recognition of its contributions to nation-building and wartime efforts, many members—including celebrities—have been honored with gallantry and distinguished service awards.

The force took its current form following the enactment of the Territorial Army Act on August 18, 1948.

Initially, the TA included various units such as Armoured Regiments, Air Defence, Medical Regiments, Engineering units, Signal Regiments, Coast Batteries, and more. By 1972, most of these had either been disbanded or integrated into the regular Army, except for the Infantry Battalions.

Current Structure

Today, the TA has a strength of approximately 50,000 personnel, comprising:

65 Departmental Units (e.g., Railway, IOC, ONGC)

Non-Departmental Units, including Infantry Battalions (such as Home and Hearth Battalions), Ecological Battalions, and Engineer Regiments tasked with maintaining the Line of Control fencing.

A Composite Ecological Task Force for the National Mission for Clean Ganga is currently being raised in Allahabad. This task force focuses on environmental preservation and afforestation in challenging terrains.

Operational History

The TA played an active role in the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars. The “Terriers” also participated in:

Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka)

Operation Rakshak (Punjab and J&K)

Operation Rhino and Operation Bajrang (North-East India)

TA’s departmental units have assisted civil authorities during industrial unrest and natural disasters—most notably the Latur earthquake (Maharashtra), Uttarkashi earthquake (Uttarakhand), and the super cyclone in Odisha.

Ecological units have combated environmental degradation by planting approximately 66.5 million trees over 66,000 hectares, in regions such as Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Bhatti Mines (Delhi), and areas in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir.

Role of the TA

The primary role of the Territorial Army is to:

Relieve the regular Army from static duties

Assist civil administration during natural calamities

Maintain essential services during emergencies

Provide additional support to the regular Army when needed

Women in the TA

Women have been commissioned as officers in the TA since 2019. Initially, they served in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil Sector Units, and the Railway Engineer Regiment.

In 2023, the Defence Ministry approved amendments to cadre management policies, enabling women officers to serve in Engineer Regiments along the Line of Control, and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters and the Directorate General of Territorial Army in New Delhi, based on organisational requirements.